Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese react to Cameron Brink's huge engagement news
Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink is getting married. The forward announced on Instagram Monday night her engagement to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter.
Earlier Monday, the 22 year showed photos from Paris posing with much taller former WNBA star Liz Cambage, as well as having a drink with her mom Michelle Bain-Brink.
Then the bombshell news came when Brink and Felter announced their engagement with a series of stunning photos in front of the Eiffel Tower. "Yes in every lifetime," Brink wrote, followed by the infinity emoji.
RELATED: Angel Reese shares adorable throwback photo with brother, Julian
Here’s a picture of the happy Brink with her ring:
The WNBA world was quick to react and stars galore offered their congratulations and comments.
That’s Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark, teammate and bestie Rickea Jackson, Cambage, and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese.
Paige Bueckers, Lexie Hull, Lexie Brown, Sabrina Ionescu, Aliyah Boston, Didi Richardson, Izzy Harrison, and Kiki Iriafen were also among many of those to congratulate Brink and Felter on their announcement.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark throwback as tiny tot girl vs. boys is as cute as it sounds
Bueckers wrote, “omgggg Congratulations 😍.”
Hull wrote in all caps, “CRYING SCREAMING THROWING UP OMG” and then “CONGRATS.”
Teammate Brown wrote, “CONGRATS MY BABY!!!”, followed by another comment with the tears streaming down emoji.
Ionescu wrote, “Yessss cam 😍😍😍😍”
Boston wrote, “Congratssss 🤩🤩“
Cambage also wrote, “PARIS IS FOR LOVERS ❣️💍✨”
Even Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha commented, “Yay yay yay yay!!!!!! Look at God”
For all the comments, go to Brink’s post here.
Felter is also an athlete as a rower at Stanford. The couple celebrated their three-year dating anniversary in March.
Brink's rookie season came to a premature end in June after suffering a torn ACL that she’s been rehabbing since.
During her rookie season, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game.
The offseason can’t get much better than this for Brink. The future is just as bright.
