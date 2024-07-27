The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese slams in stylish crop top, bike shorts on Paris streets (PHOTOS)

Paris Barbie can make even a nondescript Parisian street look stylish during the 2024 Olympic Games.

Matthew Graham

Angel Reese arrives prior to the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center.
Angel Reese arrives prior to the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bonjour Barbie is dominating the streets of Paris.

We’re running out of superlatives for the Chicago Sky rookie sensation and now fashion icon Angel Reese as she continues to overwhelm social media with her A-list fits.

How do we know Paris Barbie has hit fashion-icon status? At the exclusive Prelude to the Olympics event, she got Anna Wintour to take a selfie with her. And Anna Wintour actually cracked a smile! (if you don’t know who Anna Wintour is, “The Devil Wears Prada” is based on her: the very  mean Meryl Streep character.)

Paris Barbie reposted it, so you know it was a big deal. Reese is having the time of her life, and the 22-year-old sensation is keeping it all in perspective.

Keep slaying the City of Light Paris Barbie.

