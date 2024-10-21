Angel Reese, Teresa Weatherspoon have sweet reunion at WNBA Finals
The 2024 WNBA Finals are in the books and the New York Liberty were crowned champions after an overtime thriller against the Minnesota Lynx.
It was a perfect way to cap off an exciting season and classic finals series.
While the action on the court delivered, there were also great moments off of it. One of those moments involved Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese and Teresa Weatherspoon, who was fired as head coach of the Sky following the season.
MORE: Angel Reese's custom WNBA Finals split jersey fit is Unrivaled
After Weatherspoon's surprising firing, Reese shared a heartfelt statement and expressed her respect for her former head coach.
“I’m heartbroken,” Reese wrote. “I’m literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me at such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me... You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever.
"I’ll never question God why he brings people into my life and takes them away from me in the capacity that I need them but I’ve always believed everyone is in your life for a reason and a season. You were the best reason & season. You didn’t deserve this but I can’t thank you enough. I love you Tspoon."
With their strong relationship, it was heartwarming to see the two women finally get to reunite courtside and they were all smiles.
Under the tutelage of T-Spoon, Reese put together a record-breaking rookie season. which unfortunately came to an early end due to wrist surgery.
MORE: Sabrina Ionescu, Napheesa Collier's daughter's cute moment at WNBA Finals
Despite her season being cut short, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Hopefully there will be more Chi-Town Barbie and T-Spoon reunions in the future.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date