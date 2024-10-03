Angel Reese wears next-level video game headphones
Angel Reese is just 22 years old and enjoying her offseason with some fun.
The Chicago Sky All-Star did a “before” glam look and then a post “glam” makeover selfie on Wednesday. Then she may have lost $100,000 to Shaquille O’Neal on a selfie bet gone awry.
Reese decided to take her latest “Barbie” look and enjoy some video games on the PlayStation 5 Slim digital console.
Of course she has her favorite color pink for the controller. She must not play often because she said, “I have no clue what I’m doing but let’s try this again.” The screen shows she is still downloading the game at 20 minutes left. But then Reese took it to the next-level with her headphones.
That’s pink bunny (or maybe Pink Panther?) ears headphones with the microphone. But the kicker, as she says, “& they light up.” That is next-level gaming. Reese also makes gaming look so good — she’d definitely distract some opponents in Esports tournaments.
Here another look with lights off this time:
Reese is clearly enjoying her time off from the WNBA while she recovers from wrist surgery. Hopefully she didn’t strain the wrist at all playing video games.
The good news is Reese has time for more fun before joining her newest teammates in Urivaled in January in Miami.
