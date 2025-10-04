The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Anthony Volpe's gf Elle Jowett wears unusual Yankees hoodie for Blue Jays Game 1

The New York Yankees shortstop has turned clutch in October. The only thing more on fire is his girlfriend's fits.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) celebrates his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium.
Sept. 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) celebrates his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The only thing more on fire when the calendar hits October 1 than Anthony Volpe for the New York Yankees is his girlfriend's supportive fits.

Oct. 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) turns a double play on Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) and Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) (not pictured) during the third inning of game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After Elle Jowett turned heads with her Game 3 celebration look when the Bronx Bombers outlasted their bitter rival Boston Red Sox after a stunning two-decade drought, the Yankees WAG is back with another fantastic hoodie for Game 1 of the American League Division Series against another AL East enemy, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Honoring the usually cold temperatures of our neighbors to the north, Jowett shared on Instagram Stories a furry Yankees hoodie that certainly looks like it can handle the freezing cold temperatures if the Rogers Centre roof is open.

Elle Jowett is ready for the cold temperatures in Toronto. / Elle Jowett/Instagram

Jowett seems to like furry hoodies, having sported a similar "marshmallow" look last November.

Her boyfriend, Volpe, was supposed to be Yankees hero having grown up in New York City, but his regular seasons have been disastrous, both at the plate and in the field, tying for most errors from a shortstop this year with 19.

Then Volpe goes from Clark Kent to Superman for the playoffs, turning into Mr. October helping guide them to a World Series appearance last year and starting off the MLB playoffs this season with more clutch hitting, going four for 11 with a home run, two RBIs, and having a hit every game so far.

Jowett and Volpe could become the toast of New York if both of their hot streaks continue.

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) follows through on a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
