Anthony Volpe's gf Elle Jowett wears unusual Yankees hoodie for Blue Jays Game 1
The only thing more on fire when the calendar hits October 1 than Anthony Volpe for the New York Yankees is his girlfriend's supportive fits.
RELATED: Anthony Volpe's girlfriend Elle Jowett turns heads in Yankees celebration
After Elle Jowett turned heads with her Game 3 celebration look when the Bronx Bombers outlasted their bitter rival Boston Red Sox after a stunning two-decade drought, the Yankees WAG is back with another fantastic hoodie for Game 1 of the American League Division Series against another AL East enemy, the Toronto Blue Jays.
Honoring the usually cold temperatures of our neighbors to the north, Jowett shared on Instagram Stories a furry Yankees hoodie that certainly looks like it can handle the freezing cold temperatures if the Rogers Centre roof is open.
RELATED: Aaron Judge’s wife crushes Yankees star in white dress in rare public appearance
Jowett seems to like furry hoodies, having sported a similar "marshmallow" look last November.
Her boyfriend, Volpe, was supposed to be Yankees hero having grown up in New York City, but his regular seasons have been disastrous, both at the plate and in the field, tying for most errors from a shortstop this year with 19.
RELATED: 6-foot-7 Yankees star Aaron Judge walks his tiny dogs through NYC in amazing pic
Then Volpe goes from Clark Kent to Superman for the playoffs, turning into Mr. October helping guide them to a World Series appearance last year and starting off the MLB playoffs this season with more clutch hitting, going four for 11 with a home run, two RBIs, and having a hit every game so far.
Jowett and Volpe could become the toast of New York if both of their hot streaks continue.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup