Yankees Shortstop Coming Up Huge After Brutal Season
Anthony Volpe was a point of contention for the majority of the 2025 season for the New York Yankees. He posted one of his worst seasons, hitting .212/.272/.391 with an 83 wRC+. Volpe's bat has always been a sore spot, though. What really stuck out was his poor defense. He went from a gold glove winner with elite defensive metrics to unplayable. His -7 OAA at short was one of the worst in baseball.
The fear was that Volpe's defense and poor bat would be their downfall in October. The opposite ended up happening in the Wild Card series.
Volpe kicked off the scoring with a home run off of Garrett Crochet in game one. It would be the only damage against him that game. In game three, his lone hit drove in a run in the fourth.
His defense was also prime time. Volpe was in the middle of multiple double plays in game two. In game three, he kept an errant throw by Jazz Chisholm Jr. from being thrown in the outfield. Volpe held on to it and was able to get the out at second.
Volpe as a playoff riser isn't anything new. It goes back to last season as well. Although it's a short sample size of 17 games and 70 plate appearances, he is hitting .300/.400/.450 with two home runs and eight RBI in the postseason.
The Yankees, as an organization, stood by their decision with Volpe and have been rewarded thus far. The team wasn't that far removed from comments by Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman, which sent their fans into a tailspin.
In early September, Cashman said Volpe was a player that they could count on. That sentiment was not shared by all.
"I think he's a good player," Cashman said, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN. "Obviously, this year notwithstanding, I think he's got a lot of abilities that are positive, and this year ... I think he's had a tough stretch.
"But I think, yeah, he's someone that we can count on and we believe in. But acknowledging at the same time, this isn't the season we expected or he expected. But that doesn't change our viewpoint of what he's capable of. I think he's a really talented guy and I think he has a chance to be a positive impact, obviously."
The Yankees now face the Toronto Blue Jays after sending Boston home. The primary difference between the two teams in the American League East was the Yankees' sloppy play. If Volpe continues this trend of clean defensive play up the middle, they can make up for a season of headaches and shortcomings.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!