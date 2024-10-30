Chelsea Freeman rocks itsy bitsy Hello Kitty Dodgers top, purse for World Series Game 4
Shohei Ohtani is the biggest star in Los Angeles. (No offense to World Series hero, and apparently Guiness world-record holder, Freddie Freeman, who extended his one-of-a-kind feat with another home run in Game 4.)
A generation before Ohtani became a Hollywood star was Hello Kitty, which inundated every mall across America. Chelsea Freeman, who has became a playoff A-lister with her playoff fits, decided to go vintage by sporting the famous cat wearing Los Angeles Dodgers gear in a form-fitting top with the tiniest Kitty clutch to match, complimented by a sparkly athleisure ensembled.
RELATED: Chelsea Freeman rocks all-black Dodgers crop top fit for World Series Game 2
Mrs. Freeman has been there to support her husband Freddie Freeman every game of the Fall Classic, and it's obvious that she has been a good luck charm given the smooth swinging first baseman has hit a homer in every game of the series. And given everything they've been through with their youngest son Max, the Freemans deserve good luck in spades.
She captioned her Instagram post, "WORLD SERIES GAME 4 ⚾️!!!! Let’s go#dodgers," and again was sitting side-by-side with her WAG bestie, Mookie Betts' wife Brianna.
Mrs. Freeman posted a WAGs power trio photo with Mrs. Betts and Ohtani's rarely-seen wife, Mamiko Tanaka, before Game 3 sporting matching custom Dodgers plaid tops with their husbands' names woven into the sleeves. Mrs. Betts didn't get the memo apparently.
RELATED: Why is Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka rarely seen in public?
Win or lose Game 4, Chelsea will always be victorious since even if the Dodgers falter, that will give her an extra game to put together a flawless look.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality
Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence
New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game
WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal