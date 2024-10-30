The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chelsea Freeman rocks itsy bitsy Hello Kitty Dodgers top, purse for World Series Game 4

The wife of Los Angeles Dodgers World Series hero Freddie Freeman went retro with the famous Japanese cat for her World Series fit.

Matthew Graham

Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman arrive at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman arrive at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
In this story:

Shohei Ohtani is the biggest star in Los Angeles. (No offense to World Series hero, and apparently Guiness world-record holder, Freddie Freeman, who extended his one-of-a-kind feat with another home run in Game 4.)

A generation before Ohtani became a Hollywood star was Hello Kitty, which inundated every mall across America. Chelsea Freeman, who has became a playoff A-lister with her playoff fits, decided to go vintage by sporting the famous cat wearing Los Angeles Dodgers gear in a form-fitting top with the tiniest Kitty clutch to match, complimented by a sparkly athleisure ensembled.

RELATED: Chelsea Freeman rocks all-black Dodgers crop top fit for World Series Game 2

Chelsea Freeman
Chelsea Freeman at Game 4 of the World Series / Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

Mrs. Freeman has been there to support her husband Freddie Freeman every game of the Fall Classic, and it's obvious that she has been a good luck charm given the smooth swinging first baseman has hit a homer in every game of the series. And given everything they've been through with their youngest son Max, the Freemans deserve good luck in spades.

She captioned her Instagram post, "WORLD SERIES GAME 4 ⚾️!!!! Let’s go#dodgers," and again was sitting side-by-side with her WAG bestie, Mookie Betts' wife Brianna.

Chelsea Freeman, Brianna Betts
Chelsea Freeman with Brianna Betts for Game 4 of the World Series / Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

Mrs. Freeman posted a WAGs power trio photo with Mrs. Betts and Ohtani's rarely-seen wife, Mamiko Tanaka, before Game 3 sporting matching custom Dodgers plaid tops with their husbands' names woven into the sleeves. Mrs. Betts didn't get the memo apparently.

Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts
Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts before Game 3 of the World Series / Brianna Betts/Instagram

RELATED: Why is Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka rarely seen in public?

Win or lose Game 4, Chelsea will always be victorious since even if the Dodgers falter, that will give her an extra game to put together a flawless look.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking

Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality

Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence

New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game

WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion