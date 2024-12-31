Gracie Hunt’s SMU cheerleader sister Ava sizzles in bikini on Mexico beach for NYE
Ava Hunt finished off her epic 2024 fit run with a bikini beach stunner from Mexico.
The youngest daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt has been crushing her fits all year like her SMU Mustangs cheerleader trio photos and sorority formal gowns. She even outshined sister Gracie Hunt with her red and black Christmas Day Chiefs look.
Ava, 19, hit Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for an epic vacation for the New Year’s celebration, as well as a break after SMU lost in the College Football Playoff and the No.1 seed Chiefs not playing a meaningful game until mid-January. She first showed off her abs in a low-cut top and sheer skirt before hitting the sunny beach in a stunning bikini.
Ava is definitely rocking the tan as well for her “beach day.” The sophomore is also enjoying the rest of her break before she has to hit the books again at school.
It’s been quite the year for the Hunt family with SMU football’s success (all but mom went there), and the 15-1 Chiefs pursuing history by chasing a third consecutive Super Bowl win. When the calendar flips to 2025, no doubt Ava will have another big year in store with stunning posts like these.
