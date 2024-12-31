Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt flaunts luxury vacation in sunset dress perfection
Gracie Hunt is finishing off an epic 2024 with another stunning fit.
It has been a year to remember for the oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas. The Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl in February, and are playing for a third with home field advantage. She also launched her own NFL clothing collection in the Wear By Erin Andrews collection as seen when she rocked a fire leather miniskirt.
Speaking of fits, Gracie also crushed several others like her next-level Louis Vuitton sideline look, and her zipped-down top, and her expensive Dolce & Gabbana yellow dress stunner in California.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt smooches boyfriend in sheer strapless yellow vacation stunner
Hunt also started dating former college quarterback Cody Keith in September and the two have been spotted together at games, and in his hometown of North Carolina, and on epic tropical vacations like their current one the couple is on. Gracie took to Instagram and said, “Soaking up the last 2024 sunsets 🌅” while in the perfect dress.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt misses ‘dress code’ in black miniskirt fit holiday party mistake
Here’s the elite sunsets Gracie was talking about:
It’s spectacular just like the year Gracie has had.
No doubt Gracie will be in Kansas City when the Chiefs open the playoffs bringing a look as stunning as that sunset. She certainly closed 2024 out with another fit win with her boyfriend by her side.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Move over LeBrons: Steph Curry, Ayesha share share epic Christmas photo with kids
Move over Currys: Savannah James does adorable Christmas TikTok dance with kids
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Primetime: Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar hits fountain of youth beside son Shedeur
Hells yeah: Loreal Sarkisian posts powerful message after trying year with Steve