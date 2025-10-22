Ayesha Curry, oldest daughter Riley take amazing selfie on Warriors girls trip
Stephen Curry's wildly popular pregame shooting routine was a family affair to open the 2025-26 NBA season.
It was so special in fact, the four-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors forever legend shared it for his own Instagram post, which had his oldest daughter Riley, 13, using her volleyball skills, the sport that she's been excelling at on the hardwood, to "set" up dad for the bucket.
Even before the greatest shooter of all time, two-time league MVP, and most 3-pointers ever made title holder ever posted his version, it was going viral this morning more so because it's hard to believe how much Riley is growing up.
Steph had said in his postgame presser after their 199-109 victory over the LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers that it had been a special road trip to LA for his wife, Ayesha, to spend some quality alone time with their oldest child of four.
“It's weird because when my dad retired, I was the same age Riley is now," Curry said. "So it's kind of full circle, knowing the experiences I had as a kid watching and getting to relive that as a dad now. So it's pretty special that me and (Ayesha) get to, she got spoiled with a little solo trip. So it was fun.”
Ayesha showed off the girls trip in an Instagram post with an absolutely perfect selfie of the good times had without Riley's siblings — sister Ryan, 10, and brothers Canon, 7, and baby Cai, 1.
"Took the big girl to go see Choochie get his first win of the season!, " Mrs. Curry wrote. "We love you @stephencurry30 . Year 17 howwwwwww?! Beyond proud.
While the Warriors have a lot to prove with a Olden Warriors starting five, it's these kinds of memories that will be remembered far past Steph's playing days.
And give his generational career that has forever changed the game, the self-proclaimed Petty King has nothing left to prove.
