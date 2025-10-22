The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ayesha Curry, oldest daughter Riley take amazing selfie on Warriors girls trip

It was the perfect start to the Warriors season on the court and of for Stephen Curry, his wife Ayesha, and their oldest daughter Riley.

Matthew Graham

June 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.
June 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Stephen Curry's wildly popular pregame shooting routine was a family affair to open the 2025-26 NBA season.

Stephen Curry, Riley Curry
June 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

It was so special in fact, the four-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors forever legend shared it for his own Instagram post, which had his oldest daughter Riley, 13, using her volleyball skills, the sport that she's been excelling at on the hardwood, to "set" up dad for the bucket.

Even before the greatest shooter of all time, two-time league MVP, and most 3-pointers ever made title holder ever posted his version, it was going viral this morning more so because it's hard to believe how much Riley is growing up.

Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry
IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

Steph had said in his postgame presser after their 199-109 victory over the LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers that it had been a special road trip to LA for his wife, Ayesha, to spend some quality alone time with their oldest child of four.

“It's weird because when my dad retired, I was the same age Riley is now," Curry said. "So it's kind of full circle, knowing the experiences I had as a kid watching and getting to relive that as a dad now. So it's pretty special that me and (Ayesha) get to, she got spoiled with a little solo trip. So it was fun.”

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry
Ayesha Curry and husband Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors pose at the 2025 US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Ayesha showed off the girls trip in an Instagram post with an absolutely perfect selfie of the good times had without Riley's siblings — sister Ryan, 10, and brothers Canon, 7, and baby Cai, 1.

"Took the big girl to go see Choochie get his first win of the season!, " Mrs. Curry wrote. "We love you @stephencurry30 . Year 17 howwwwwww?! Beyond proud.

Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

While the Warriors have a lot to prove with a Olden Warriors starting five, it's these kinds of memories that will be remembered far past Steph's playing days.

And give his generational career that has forever changed the game, the self-proclaimed Petty King has nothing left to prove.

Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry
Nov. 7, 2015; Sacramento, CA, USA; Wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured) Ayesha Curry holds up daughter Riley during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Sleep Train Arena. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

