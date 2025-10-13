Ayesha Curry stuns in all black-fit playing husband Stephen’s favorite sport
Ayesha Curry has taken up a new sport — a sport her Golden State Warriors superstar husband Stephen Curry loves. She did so over the weekend and posted her stunning fit while playing.
The 17th NBA season for Steph officially tips off on October 21 vs. the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers. As they are currently in preseason, he’s preoccupied with basketball.
His wife Ayesha, meanwhile, recently made some controversial comments about her relationship with the four-time NBA champ that caused a stir on social media. On the “Call Her Daddy” podcast Ayesha would say, “No. So I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married… I thought I was going to be ‘career girl’ and that’s it.” She’d say more as well, but it certainly drew attention away from the basketball court.
RELATED: Stephen Curry sneakily defends wife Ayesha as she stuns in flowing red dress
Ayesha ignored the fire storm in her first post since, and then shared a photo getting cozy with Steph to show their relationship is all good.
She even took up his favorite offseason sport golf where she took lessons in her skirt fit and showed off her swing. And what’s golf without an adult beverage to go with it?
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares 1-year-old Cai stealing Steph’s Warriors thunder in family photos
Here’s the full look she later posted:
Steph is quite the golfer himself. He won the American Century Tournament with an eagle on the 18th hole back in 2023.
Ayesha and Steph have been married since 2011 and have four kids together in Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and Cai, 1.
No doubt Steph was jealous not being out on the course with her.
