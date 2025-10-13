The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ayesha Curry stuns in all black-fit playing husband Stephen’s favorite sport

The wife of the Golden State Warriors superstar shows off her skills without her husband.

Matt Ryan

Ayesha Curry and husband Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors pose at the 2025 US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York.
Ayesha Curry and husband Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors pose at the 2025 US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Ayesha Curry has taken up a new sport — a sport her Golden State Warriors superstar husband Stephen Curry loves. She did so over the weekend and posted her stunning fit while playing.

The 17th NBA season for Steph officially tips off on October 21 vs. the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers. As they are currently in preseason, he’s preoccupied with basketball.

His wife Ayesha, meanwhile, recently made some controversial comments about her relationship with the four-time NBA champ that caused a stir on social media. On the “Call Her Daddy” podcast Ayesha would say, “No. So I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married… I thought I was going to be ‘career girl’ and that’s it.” She’d say more as well, but it certainly drew attention away from the basketball court.

RELATED: Stephen Curry sneakily defends wife Ayesha as she stuns in flowing red dress

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry
Ayesha Curry and husband Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors pose at the 2025 US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Ayesha ignored the fire storm in her first post since, and then shared a photo getting cozy with Steph to show their relationship is all good.

She even took up his favorite offseason sport golf where she took lessons in her skirt fit and showed off her swing. And what’s golf without an adult beverage to go with it?

RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares 1-year-old Cai stealing Steph’s Warriors thunder in family photos

Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Here’s the full look she later posted:

Steph is quite the golfer himself. He won the American Century Tournament with an eagle on the 18th hole back in 2023.

Ayesha and Steph have been married since 2011 and have four kids together in Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and Cai, 1.

No doubt Steph was jealous not being out on the course with her.

Ayesha and Steph
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit

Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines

What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally

Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion