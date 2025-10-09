Stephen Curry sneakily defends wife Ayesha as she stuns in flowing red dress
While Stephen Curry readies for his 17th season in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, he’s opening a bourbon bar in San Francisco, California.
The four-time NBA champ isn’t the only one in the news, however, as wife Ayesha had some controversial comments on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that has caused quite the stir on social media. She said this among other comments: “So I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married… I thought I was going to be ‘career girl’ and that’s it.”
Ayesha ignored the controversy in her first post on Instagram since, and then was seen cozying up with Steph and their four kids in a family photo where 1-year-old baby Cai stole the show.
Now, she’s supporting Steph as his bourbon bar called Eighth Rule in Union Square is set to open on Friday, October 10, inside the historic Westin St. Francis hotel. The bar is collaboration with celebrity chef Michael Mina for his restaurant Bourbon Steak. Steph was seen yesterday taking the cable car to check it out.
Ayesha posted, “I always wanted to marry a bourbon man. @the8thrule bourbon inspired speakeasy opens October 10th in SF! I am so proud of you @stephencurry30!” She then shared a photo of her next to her husband in a stunning red dress.
Steph’s whiskey brand, Gentleman’s Cut, replied, “Behind every gentleman is a great woman.”
It’s a sneaky way for him to defend his wife and stand by her amid the backlash she’s currently facing.
There will be more to come on the grand opening of Steph’s whiskey bar where no doubt Ayesha will be by his side.
