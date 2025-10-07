Ayesha Curry shares 1-year-old Cai stealing Steph’s Warriors thunder in family photos
While Ayesha Curry is facing backlash from comments she made about her relationship with Stephen Curry as he readies for his 17th season in the NBA, she just shared some adorable family moments together where 1-year-old son Cai stole the show.
The 36-year-old Ayesha has been with the 37-year-old Steph since they were teenagers in North Carolina and they have been married since 2011. They have daughters Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, and sons Canon, 7, and baby Cai.
While Ayesha went viral for comments about not wanting marriage and kids with the Golden State Warriors superstar on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she just posted some sweet family moments of “Life lately” that included the whole family and some cute couple’s moments with Steph like this:
RELATED: Ayesha Curry cozies up with Steph in family photo with kids amid comments backlash
And this:
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shows baby Cai already following in Steph’s footsteps with basketball
It was the kids and in particular Cai, who is so big and looking just like dad, who stole the show, however.
In this one, Cai is being held by big sister Riley where you can see the resemblance with Steph.
RELATED: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha gets emotional for mother-daughter photo with Riley
This is the latest in many adorable moments Ayesha has shared of the couple’s kids recently. But this is the first family post since the podcast. Cai, of course, stole dad’s thunder before the NBA season once again and is growing up so fast as seen in older photos mom has posted.
Steph and the Warriors open the season on October 21 at the Los Angeles Lakers. No doubt he’ll have the family rooting him on at games this year. Maybe Cai can join sister Riley and mom for some victory dances this time?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup