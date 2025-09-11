Stephen Curry, wife Ayesha go full Brooklyn hipsters on NYC streets
Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry were able to get away together in New York City without their four kids.
We saw the Golden State Warriors superstar and his wife at the US Open where she stunned in her shoestring dress as they watched tennis with Steph’s dad Dell Curry. She even tried the $100 chicken nuggets while there.
From there, Ayesha was off to do Today with Jenna & Friends where Steph was a guest. He’d surprise Ayesha and Jenna Bush Hager with some flowers, “bringing all the cute vibes.”
The cute vibes would continue onto the streets of Manhattan for a couple’s stroll as Ayesha posted with an apple emoji for The Big Apple. They looked like Brooklyn hipsters with their fits together.
Maybe she meant Steph is the apple of her eye?
The couple has been together since teenagers in North Carolina and married since 2011. They have daughters Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, and sons Canon, 7, and baby Cai, 1, who looks exactly like Steph.
They love their date days and nights like the Benson Boone concert she crushed him at, or the beach day where he flexed shirtless next to her. Also, the time recently where Steph was a third wheel to recording artist Ciara.
Wherever they are, though, they certainly look good together.
