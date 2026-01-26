Bear QB Caleb Williams' ex Alina Turns Heads in 'Mischief' Selfie

Caleb Williams has become one of the most entertaining quarterbacks in the NFL, both on and off the field.

The Chicago Bears sensation's eccentric, painted-nails persona has now become beloved in Chi-Town, and the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had a breakout playoffs campaign after his insane late-game comebacks and heroics, but now the 24 year old has to watch another QB in that same class, Drake Maye, 23, chosen No. 3 overall, play in the Super Bowl.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and girlfriend Alina Thyregod prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Heisman Trophy winner has been staying local in the Windy City, getting rock star treatment from fans anytime he shows up to a Blackhawks or Bulls game.

His allegedly ex-girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, originally from Denmark, lives across the pond in Europe, and the aspiring influencer has been consistently posting her adventures across the continent, always gracing us with her fantastic style.

The latest stop on her fun-filled good times was Madrid, Spain, where Williams' former high school sweetheart wrote on her Instagram carousel caption, translated into English, "Fun and mischief in Madrid."

Alina Thyregod shows off her adventures in Madrid, Spain. | Alina Thyregod/Instagram

Thyregod leads the post with a fabulous haute couture-looking top and pants to match, completing the ensemble with a coordinating clutch.

Are Thyregod and Williams definitely not together?

Caleb Williams/Instagram

Williams and Thyregod have always been very private about their relationship status, but the Bears QB1 and Alina still follow each other on Instagram.

They both must have gotten a kick out of everyone getting fooled, including us at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, that Williams was rumored to be dating another Chicago influencer named Ashaley, only to find out that she hard launched her relationship with an NFC North bitter rival Green Bay Packers star, running back Josh Jacobs.

Thyregod no longer flexes Caleb custom Bears fits on game days, but she's still turning heads with her many fantastic looks throughout Europe. And they broke up and got back together one time, so who's to say it won't happen again.

Alina Thyregod flexes her custom Caleb Williams Chicago Bears all-denim outfit. | Alina Thyregod/TikTok

