Caleb Williams Shares Emotional Note to Bears Fans Embracing New Nickname

Caleb Williams went from embattled to beloved in his second season with the Chicago Bears.

The much hyped No. 1 overall draft pick in what is turning to be a loaded quarterback class was being overshadowed by the Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels last season, and the New England Patriots' Drake Maye this season, so much so that many were questioning if the Bears made a franchise-altering terrible season.

The answer feels like a resounding no now.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams reacts after defeating the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Now not only is the Heisman Trophy winner being fully embraced in Chi-Town, but men painting their nails is now considered something cool, not alarmingly eccentric.

Williams, still only 24, was also given the nickname "The Iceman" by his teammates, and that has become frozen into the fabric of the Windy City for the "ice in his veins" he feels when the pressure is at its highest, or more appropriately, hottest, as witnessed by career defining fourth down throws in both the NFC Wild Card and Divisional rounds that have instantly become the stuff of legend.

Williams pens a heartfelt note to Bears fans

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams reacts after an NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Iceman doesn't usually post things that are emotional, but given the turnaround season the Bears have had under Williams and first -year head coach Ben Johnson, Williams took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

"Through ups n downs, from holidays n disasters, to love n hate," Williams waxed poetic, which totally fits his persona. "Sometimes you fall, sometimes you get knocked down. First, “GOOD”! Second, get up. Third, prepare. Lastly, go again on the road to glory."

The best part of the note is how he signed it — "ICE."

It has been a long and arduous history for Bears fans and their QB1s, and it looks like they have finally found a generational talent.

Let's hope Williams and BJ can match the excitement of this season for years to come, and for Chicago fans, they hope that "road to glory" ends with him hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams runs onto the field before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams. | David Banks-Imagn Images

