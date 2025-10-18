The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson tries hiding at UNC vs. Cal rocking fantastic fit

The 24-year-old girlfriend of the 73-year-old coach grabs headlines even when she's not trying to.

With all the drama off the field going on, Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels had a game Friday night at the California Golden Bears. The 73-year-old coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson made the trip and tried not to stand out, but her fit certainly did.

The six-time Super Bowl champion head coach with the New England Patriots is having a rough introduction to college football as the team was 2-4 heading into the game in Berkeley, California.

While he and the school have released statatement that he’s commmited to coaching there, it’s been a PR nightmare. Hulu and UNC just terminated a season-long documentary. Before that, HBO’s Hard Knocks pulled out in the offseason after Hudson’s antics, costing the school $200k.

On Friday before the game, more bad press leaked out showing Hudson and Belichick on a hot mic trash-talking the production staff of his podcast “Coaching with Bill Belichick”.

Again, there was a game to be played and Hudson tried not to be seen but a fan caught her running by in a fantastic fit with knee-high boots (click to see full look).

It’s another North Carolina football game for Belichick where Hudson continues to steal the show whether or not she tries to.

