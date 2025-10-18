Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson tries hiding at UNC vs. Cal rocking fantastic fit
With all the drama off the field going on, Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels had a game Friday night at the California Golden Bears. The 73-year-old coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson made the trip and tried not to stand out, but her fit certainly did.
The six-time Super Bowl champion head coach with the New England Patriots is having a rough introduction to college football as the team was 2-4 heading into the game in Berkeley, California.
While he and the school have released statatement that he’s commmited to coaching there, it’s been a PR nightmare. Hulu and UNC just terminated a season-long documentary. Before that, HBO’s Hard Knocks pulled out in the offseason after Hudson’s antics, costing the school $200k.
RELATED: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson escape UNC glare in Nantucket on romantic date
On Friday before the game, more bad press leaked out showing Hudson and Belichick on a hot mic trash-talking the production staff of his podcast “Coaching with Bill Belichick”.
Again, there was a game to be played and Hudson tried not to be seen but a fan caught her running by in a fantastic fit with knee-high boots (click to see full look).
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson wore a Taylor Swift fit at UNC game
It’s another North Carolina football game for Belichick where Hudson continues to steal the show whether or not she tries to.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words