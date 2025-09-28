The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson escape UNC glare in Nantucket on romantic date

The Tar Heels coach has had a rough first season in college football, but at least got to enjoy this Saturday.

Matt Ryan

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s been a rough season for Bill Belichick in his first year as the North Carolina Tar Heels football coach. He at least was had a winning Saturday with girlfriend Jordon Hudson with the team having the weekend off.

The 73-year-old Belichick is just 2-2 on the season after coaching the New England Patriots for 24 seasons and winning six Super Bowls.

Jordon Hudson, Lil Wayne, and Bill Belichick
Hype around UNC before the season brought out celebrities like Lil Wayne. / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

RELATED: Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson trolled by UCF football after UNC loss

It definitely hasn’t gone as he could’ve imagined and a lot of scrutiny has been on him and his relationship with the 24-year-old beauty queen Hudson. They have been under the spotlight not just for their age gap, but moments like their beach yoga where Hudson was balancing on Belichick’s hands and feet, and her causing HBO’s Hard Knocks to pull out costing the school $200k.

While Hudson’s fits have been game-day hits like her sparkly blue pants and her Taylor Swift sweater, her awkward moments like a pep talk with the coach before a game, and waiting for him in the players tunnel after a bad loss have also made headlines.

It was probably good to get away from all that for both of them. The couple jetted off and was spotted in Nantucket together having a romantic date where Hudson rocked a very non-UNC fit.

RELATED: Why Jordon Hudson's alleged $2 million wealth before Bill Belichick doesn't add up

This is the happiest Belichick has looked all season.

UNC returns home on October 4 where they’ll take on another disappointing team in the Clemson Tigers. For now, Belichick and Hudson enjoyed a Saturday with no football.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships