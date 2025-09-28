Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson escape UNC glare in Nantucket on romantic date
It’s been a rough season for Bill Belichick in his first year as the North Carolina Tar Heels football coach. He at least was had a winning Saturday with girlfriend Jordon Hudson with the team having the weekend off.
The 73-year-old Belichick is just 2-2 on the season after coaching the New England Patriots for 24 seasons and winning six Super Bowls.
RELATED: Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson trolled by UCF football after UNC loss
It definitely hasn’t gone as he could’ve imagined and a lot of scrutiny has been on him and his relationship with the 24-year-old beauty queen Hudson. They have been under the spotlight not just for their age gap, but moments like their beach yoga where Hudson was balancing on Belichick’s hands and feet, and her causing HBO’s Hard Knocks to pull out costing the school $200k.
While Hudson’s fits have been game-day hits like her sparkly blue pants and her Taylor Swift sweater, her awkward moments like a pep talk with the coach before a game, and waiting for him in the players tunnel after a bad loss have also made headlines.
It was probably good to get away from all that for both of them. The couple jetted off and was spotted in Nantucket together having a romantic date where Hudson rocked a very non-UNC fit.
RELATED: Why Jordon Hudson's alleged $2 million wealth before Bill Belichick doesn't add up
This is the happiest Belichick has looked all season.
UNC returns home on October 4 where they’ll take on another disappointing team in the Clemson Tigers. For now, Belichick and Hudson enjoyed a Saturday with no football.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing