Jordan Hudson's nightmare antics with Bill Belichick caught before UNC vs. Cal game
Bill Belichick’s first college football season has been a nightmare. The North Carolina Tar Heels are a disaster on the field and their 73-year-old coach and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson have been a major distraction off the field.
The Tar Heels sit at 2-3 play at the California Golden Bears tonight amid all the controversy of will the school buyout Belichick’s contract despite both releasing statements they are committed to each other and that any reports saying differently are “categorically false.”
The team also just pulled out of a season-long docuseries with Hulu, and that followed HBO’s Hard Knocks canceling on them in the offseason because of Hudson’s antics, costing the school $200k.
Belichick and Hudson have been a major focus in the news from their spring break odd beach yoga viral video, to Hudson seen giving the coach a pep talk on the field before a game, to her awkwardly waiting outside of the press conference for him.
Now, she’s at the center of attention again with the coach as new behind-the-scenes footage of them at his “Coach with Bill Belichick” podcast produced by NFL studios caught them talking smack not knowing the mic was on. While on the hot mic, Hudson could talking about how bad the graphics are on the show and asking why they have four graphics people. She said they “don’t know how to do anything else… and quite frankly really isn’t that good.” There’s much more below.
While that’s all good as she’s entitled to her opinion and didn’t know it was a hot mic, the whole clip just shows how controlling she is over everything he does and how she interjects herself into the situation. See for yourself.
Before the mic incident, she was seen telling the crew things they could do differently and how she’d do them differently, and according to Pablo Torre, they didn’t know she was going to even show up and obviously didn’t expect her to be this involved. Look at this guy’s face who works on the show!
UNC is a mess on the field, but unfortunately the program is getting more headlines for the coach’s girlfriend with moments like these and of course this:
