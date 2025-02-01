Jordon Hudson, 24, sneakily only shares UNC’s Bill Belichick’s love note redacted
Bill Belichick isn’t used to having to be on the road recruiting. As such, he’s away and missing his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson and sent her the sweetest love note — at least the parts she shared.
The 72-year-old North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach and former six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots coach and his girlfriend haven’t been apart much lately from their fall corn maze fun, to their New Year’s Eve together where Hudson revealed the true shocking timeline of their relationship, to her being called out for being next to Bill during a live segment on The Pat McAfee Show while on a private plane.
But, Belichick has to get players. He even asked Santa for help doing so. As such, Hudson is in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, making new friends and rocking some white boots for a UNC basketball game without Bill. She even wrote a soul-bearing love note for her man with the release of his new book, “The Art of Winning.”
Speaking of love notes, Belichick is really missing Hudson and sent her a sweet one himself. Hudson shared a redacted version, blocking out a big part of it, but we do see the following: “Can’t wait to see you!! Love, Bill. My Sweetest Sweetheat.”
Too bad we can’t see it all. Or maybe it’s a good thing we can’t?
Belichick probably never sent Tom Brady anything so nice after helping him get those six rings. Well, Brady also didn’t look like this.
Good for the coach. Age is just a number and he seems to be really enjoying his life with Hudson.
