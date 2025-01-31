24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson pens soul-baring 'love' note to Bill Belichick
They say age is only a number.
Well Jordon Hudson, 24, and her 72-year-old boyfriend Bill Belichick are proving out that theory as the former cheerleader turned beauty queen is making it clear that the former New England Patriots head coach, widely considered the GOAT (for now with the Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid breathing down his neck), now helming the North Carolina Tar Heels, is her man.
Almost always at his side at Chapel Hill, even on recruiting trips as Pat McAfee hilariously called him out on, the Miss Maine first-runner up is determined to let the rest of the world know how much she loves him.
"Witnessing your growth this year has been both an honor and a blessing," Hudson wrote, reposting the image of his new book, "The Art of Winning." "Just when I think you couldn't possibly impress me more than you already have; here you go again, impressing me. I love learning from you & I love, love, love loving you."
Wow. That's a powerful and emotional note from Hudson.
The beauty pageant has shown in recent posts that when she wants something, like the Miss Maine crown, she goes for it.
Hudson seems to already espouse to her own art of winning.
