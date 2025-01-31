The Athlete Lifestyle logo

24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson pens soul-baring 'love' note to Bill Belichick

The beauty queen has been making it clear lately that the former NFL, New England Patriots GOAT and UNC head coach is her man.

Matthew Graham

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

They say age is only a number.

Well Jordon Hudson, 24, and her 72-year-old boyfriend Bill Belichick are proving out that theory as the former cheerleader turned beauty queen is making it clear that the former New England Patriots head coach, widely considered the GOAT (for now with the Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid breathing down his neck), now helming the North Carolina Tar Heels, is her man.

Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Almost always at his side at Chapel Hill, even on recruiting trips as Pat McAfee hilariously called him out on, the Miss Maine first-runner up is determined to let the rest of the world know how much she loves him.

"Witnessing your growth this year has been both an honor and a blessing," Hudson wrote, reposting the image of his new book, "The Art of Winning." "Just when I think you couldn't possibly impress me more than you already have; here you go again, impressing me. I love learning from you & I love, love, love loving you."

Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Wow. That's a powerful and emotional note from Hudson.

The beauty pageant has shown in recent posts that when she wants something, like the Miss Maine crown, she goes for it.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson posts a selfie with Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Hudson seems to already espouse to her own art of winning.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson smiles at boyfriend Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

