Bo Nix’s wife Izzy shows off Auburn cheerleader fit for big Alabama game

The wife of the Denver Broncos quarterback and former Auburn cheerleader is fired up for the Iron Bowl.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix met his wife Izzy Nix when he was a quarterback for the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader there. For Saturday’s big Iron Bowl between Auburn and the Alabama Crimson Tide, Izzy posted a throwback cheerleader picture fired up for the game.

Bo played three seasons at Auburn from 2019-2021 before he transferred to the Oregon Ducks. While there he and Izzy Smoke were the power couple.

Bo and Izzy
Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) hugs his fianc , cheerleader Izzy Smoke, before taking on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

RELATED: Bo Nix, wife Izzy take perfect photo on weekend trip during bye week

He’d propose to her at Auburn’s football field, Jordan-Hare Stadium, and then she’d follow him to Oregon and they’d marry back in Alabama in 2022.

Now, pregnant with their first child after an amazing announcement, she’s a fit hit on Broncos game days like her perfect cowgirl look, and talking smack in her custom “10” look.

RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy outdone by Broncos WAG’s outrageous Halloween costume

While the Broncos play on Sunday night at the Washington Commanders, Saturday was all about the Iron Bowl in the Nix household. She wrote, “happy iron bowl 🧡 beat bama !!!!!!” She also dropped her cheerleading glory days photo.

Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Today is Auburn football. Tomorrow she can be back to Broncos gear rooting on Bo and the 9-2 Broncos.

Bo and Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Published
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

