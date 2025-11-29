Bo Nix’s wife Izzy shows off Auburn cheerleader fit for big Alabama game
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix met his wife Izzy Nix when he was a quarterback for the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader there. For Saturday’s big Iron Bowl between Auburn and the Alabama Crimson Tide, Izzy posted a throwback cheerleader picture fired up for the game.
Bo played three seasons at Auburn from 2019-2021 before he transferred to the Oregon Ducks. While there he and Izzy Smoke were the power couple.
He’d propose to her at Auburn’s football field, Jordan-Hare Stadium, and then she’d follow him to Oregon and they’d marry back in Alabama in 2022.
Now, pregnant with their first child after an amazing announcement, she’s a fit hit on Broncos game days like her perfect cowgirl look, and talking smack in her custom “10” look.
While the Broncos play on Sunday night at the Washington Commanders, Saturday was all about the Iron Bowl in the Nix household. She wrote, “happy iron bowl 🧡 beat bama !!!!!!” She also dropped her cheerleading glory days photo.
Today is Auburn football. Tomorrow she can be back to Broncos gear rooting on Bo and the 9-2 Broncos.
