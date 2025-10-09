The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bo Nix’s wife Izzy stuns in plaid fit in London for Broncos game

The Denver quarterback’s wife brings her fire sense of fashion overseas before Sunday’s game in England vs. the New York Jets.

Matt Ryan

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Izzy Nix is always a hit with her fits for Denver Broncos quarterback and husband Bo Nix’s games. She just brought her fire sense of fashion overseas to London, England, for the big international NFL game on Sunday vs. the New York Jets.

Denver is coming off shocking the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on the road last Sunday and are now 3-2 on the season. While Bo led the team on the field, Izzy turned heads with the other Broncos WAGs.

That’s nothing new for her like her incredible cowboy look for the season opener, and her head-turner last season in the photo below.

Bo Nix, Izzy Nix, NFL WAGs, Denver Broncos
Izzy Nix/TikTok

Izzy first dropped her casual travel fit to England in a mirror selfie.

Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Then, like the English do, she went for some afternoon tea after her arrival.

Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

But it was all about her all-plaid look while in the London phone booth.

Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Bo and Izzy met while he was the quarterback for the Auburn Tigers and they married in 2022.

Now in his second year, Bo is hoping to lead Denver back to the playoffs. A good step will be beating the 0-5 Jets in London.

Izzy will no doubt be a highlight during the game with whatever fit she drops with the hopes it’s a winning one.

Bo Nix, Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix returned to show off another game-day fit after the Broncos win on MNF. / Izzy Nix/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

