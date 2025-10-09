Bo Nix’s wife Izzy stuns in plaid fit in London for Broncos game
Izzy Nix is always a hit with her fits for Denver Broncos quarterback and husband Bo Nix’s games. She just brought her fire sense of fashion overseas to London, England, for the big international NFL game on Sunday vs. the New York Jets.
Denver is coming off shocking the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on the road last Sunday and are now 3-2 on the season. While Bo led the team on the field, Izzy turned heads with the other Broncos WAGs.
That’s nothing new for her like her incredible cowboy look for the season opener, and her head-turner last season in the photo below.
RELATED: Who is Bo Nix's wife Izzy? All about the Broncos quarterback's better half
Izzy first dropped her casual travel fit to England in a mirror selfie.
RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy has pink pajama baby shower with Broncos WAGs
Then, like the English do, she went for some afternoon tea after her arrival.
But it was all about her all-plaid look while in the London phone booth.
Bo and Izzy met while he was the quarterback for the Auburn Tigers and they married in 2022.
Now in his second year, Bo is hoping to lead Denver back to the playoffs. A good step will be beating the 0-5 Jets in London.
Izzy will no doubt be a highlight during the game with whatever fit she drops with the hopes it’s a winning one.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup