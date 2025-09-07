The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bo Nix's wife Izzy rocks incredible cowboy boots for Broncos opener vs. Titans

The quarterback’s wife brought out her Sunday best for the game in Denver.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Bo Nix is in his second NFL season with the Denver Broncos after a sensational rookie campaign. His wife Izzy Nix was also a hit with her fits on game days as well. Both are back on Sunday with Izzy getting the early win in the Nix family with her latest look.

While Bo led the team to the playoffs, Izzy was usually with her partner-in-crime and bestie Nicolette Dellanno who left with now-husband Zach Wilson to the Miami Dolphins. While she’s missing Nicolette and swooned over her bikini photos, she’s been on fire all preseason with her cowgirl look posing with a country star, and her casual fit at training camp that crushed her man.

Bo Nix, Izzy Nix, NFL WAGs, Denver Broncos
Bo and Izzy last season / Izzy Nix/TikTok

On Sunday with the opening game at Empower Field at Mile High vs. the Tennessee Titans, Izzy was in the equivalent of Pro Bowl form with her first look of the season in an incredible cowboy boots and eye-catching shorts and top combo.

Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Izz and Bo met when he played quarterback for the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader there. They’d get married in 2022 in Alabama, and then she’d head with him to the Oregon Ducks.

Now, she’s front-and-center as a Broncos’ WAG with looks like her Sunday best today, leaving off where she finished last season.

Izzy Nix, Bo Nix, Denver Broncos, NFL WAGs
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

