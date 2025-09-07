Bo Nix's wife Izzy rocks incredible cowboy boots for Broncos opener vs. Titans
Bo Nix is in his second NFL season with the Denver Broncos after a sensational rookie campaign. His wife Izzy Nix was also a hit with her fits on game days as well. Both are back on Sunday with Izzy getting the early win in the Nix family with her latest look.
While Bo led the team to the playoffs, Izzy was usually with her partner-in-crime and bestie Nicolette Dellanno who left with now-husband Zach Wilson to the Miami Dolphins. While she’s missing Nicolette and swooned over her bikini photos, she’s been on fire all preseason with her cowgirl look posing with a country star, and her casual fit at training camp that crushed her man.
RELATED: Broncos QB Bo Nix’s wife Izzy shares pilates workout selfie with her girl crew
On Sunday with the opening game at Empower Field at Mile High vs. the Tennessee Titans, Izzy was in the equivalent of Pro Bowl form with her first look of the season in an incredible cowboy boots and eye-catching shorts and top combo.
RELATED: Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette, Bo Nix's wife Izzy sizzle on Broncos WAGs vacation
Izz and Bo met when he played quarterback for the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader there. They’d get married in 2022 in Alabama, and then she’d head with him to the Oregon Ducks.
Now, she’s front-and-center as a Broncos’ WAG with looks like her Sunday best today, leaving off where she finished last season.
