The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Breanna Stewart channels ‘The Matrix’ in edgy WNBA Finals fit

In between a thrilling WNBA Finals season, and welcoming a new baby, Stewart isn't taking a breaking from killing it on the court and in the tunnel.

Alex Gonzalez

Sep 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) dribbles the ball up the court against the Las Vegas Aces during game one of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center.
Sep 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) dribbles the ball up the court against the Las Vegas Aces during game one of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The WNBA Finals are in full swing, and these ladies aren’t letting up. Ahead of tonight’s game — in which the New York Liberty will take on the Minnesota Lynx — the ladies of the New York Liberty have stepped into the tunnel with some futuristic fashions.

Breanna Stewart
Oct 13, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) celebrates after scoring in the third quarter against the Minnesota Lynx during game two of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

RELATED: New York Liberty mascot Ellie-inspired new Nike Sabrina 2 kicks

The Liberty’s power forward Breanna Stewart arrived at Target Center in Minneapolis dressed in full “Matrix” gear. Stewart stepped into the tunnel wearing a white-and-green shirt — Liberty colors — encased in a gray vest, and covered with a long, black coat. Additionally, she wore black pants to match with the coat, dark black shoes, and obscured her eyes with black shades.

Tonight’s game is a major one for both the Liberty and the Lynx.. Currently, the teams are tied 1-1. In the first WNBAs Finals game on Thursday, Oct. 10, the Lynx just beat the Liberty ever so slightly, with a final score of 95-93. During the second Finals game, the Liberty defeated the Lynx, 80-66.

During the regular season, Stewart averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

As the Finals continue to heat up, Stewart has been celebrating other big life events. On Sunday, Oct. 13, Stewart and her wife Marta Xargay announced the birth of their second, Theo Josep Stewart Xargay. 

The couple also has a daughter, Ruby, who was born in August 2021.

RELATED: Alicia Keys crashes New York Liberty locker room celly to serenade team

So regardless of the outcome of the finals – which continue through Sunday, Oct. 20 — Stewart has three of her biggest cheerleaders waiting for her at home.

Breanna Stewart 2024
Oct 10, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) celebrates during a timeout in the first quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Barclays Center. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game

Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit

Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look

Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out

Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion