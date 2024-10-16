Breanna Stewart channels ‘The Matrix’ in edgy WNBA Finals fit
The WNBA Finals are in full swing, and these ladies aren’t letting up. Ahead of tonight’s game — in which the New York Liberty will take on the Minnesota Lynx — the ladies of the New York Liberty have stepped into the tunnel with some futuristic fashions.
RELATED: New York Liberty mascot Ellie-inspired new Nike Sabrina 2 kicks
The Liberty’s power forward Breanna Stewart arrived at Target Center in Minneapolis dressed in full “Matrix” gear. Stewart stepped into the tunnel wearing a white-and-green shirt — Liberty colors — encased in a gray vest, and covered with a long, black coat. Additionally, she wore black pants to match with the coat, dark black shoes, and obscured her eyes with black shades.
Tonight’s game is a major one for both the Liberty and the Lynx.. Currently, the teams are tied 1-1. In the first WNBAs Finals game on Thursday, Oct. 10, the Lynx just beat the Liberty ever so slightly, with a final score of 95-93. During the second Finals game, the Liberty defeated the Lynx, 80-66.
During the regular season, Stewart averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
As the Finals continue to heat up, Stewart has been celebrating other big life events. On Sunday, Oct. 13, Stewart and her wife Marta Xargay announced the birth of their second, Theo Josep Stewart Xargay.
The couple also has a daughter, Ruby, who was born in August 2021.
RELATED: Alicia Keys crashes New York Liberty locker room celly to serenade team
So regardless of the outcome of the finals – which continue through Sunday, Oct. 20 — Stewart has three of her biggest cheerleaders waiting for her at home.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game
Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit
Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look
Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude