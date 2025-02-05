Brittany Mahomes fired up for Patrick's new 'party' Super Bowl 2025 kicks
Patrick Mahomes is already having a big week before Super Bowl Sunday with an epic shoe drop. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, is certainly fired up about it.
Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs will play for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win on Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. While mom is taking care of the kids including posting a “first” for the couple’s new baby Golden Raye, dad is not only preparing for the game, but is making news with his new Adidas kicks.
The new Mahomes 2 Impact FLX trainer is inspired by Super Bowl LIX’s host city of New Orleans, Louisiana. The “Throw A Good Time” colorway looks sick with a purple elastic and suede upper, while the sole is a Mardi Gras theme. The Patrick Mahomes logos appear on the tongue and heel, and whole thing has a NOLA flaire with alligator-textured leather. The shoe retails for around $150.
Adidas shared the shoe first.
Then Brittany reposted it with an elite message: “The shoe that’s been ready 😎🔥.”
Those are fire. They should make them into a cleat for Sunday as well.
Patrick — and Brittany — hopes it’s a lucky week in The Big Easy. It’s been a good one so far.
