Brittany Mahomes captures adorable kids, Patrick candid moment before Super Bowl LIX

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback catches dad in the sweetest picture with his kids.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wife Brittany Mahomes kiss before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wife Brittany Mahomes kiss before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s the week before Super Bowl week and Patrick Mahomes got to have some dad time that his wife Brittany captured with the most adorable photo.

The 29-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Brittany, also 29, just welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, on January 12 with the most adorable social media post. They also have Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2.

Sterling Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes, Bronze Mahomes
Daughter Sterling did not cooperate for the Mahomes family photo in a family photo from 2024. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

While mom got to have a cute playdate with a crazy roller coaster toy last week before the AFC Championship Game, dad got some time in with Sterling and Bronze himself on Wednesday. Brittany captured the sweetest moment with him holding his kids’ hands.

Sterling, Patrick, and Bronze
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

While dad got the kids, baby Golden, who recently wore an adorable football onesie for dad, was likely resting in her sweet nursery filled with golden touches.

Brittany is also busy trying to figure out which outfit to wear for the Super Bowl in a post she shared revealing her gigantic walk-in closet.

The family will head next week to New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl LIX where dad will be going for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win should the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s great to see Patrick get in some time with his kids before the spectacle that is next week.

