Brittany Mahomes captures adorable kids, Patrick candid moment before Super Bowl LIX
It’s the week before Super Bowl week and Patrick Mahomes got to have some dad time that his wife Brittany captured with the most adorable photo.
The 29-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Brittany, also 29, just welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, on January 12 with the most adorable social media post. They also have Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2.
While mom got to have a cute playdate with a crazy roller coaster toy last week before the AFC Championship Game, dad got some time in with Sterling and Bronze himself on Wednesday. Brittany captured the sweetest moment with him holding his kids’ hands.
RELATED: Definitive proof Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift are super tight
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes posts epic trolling Chiefs Super Bowl note on behalf of Patrick
While dad got the kids, baby Golden, who recently wore an adorable football onesie for dad, was likely resting in her sweet nursery filled with golden touches.
Brittany is also busy trying to figure out which outfit to wear for the Super Bowl in a post she shared revealing her gigantic walk-in closet.
The family will head next week to New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl LIX where dad will be going for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win should the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s great to see Patrick get in some time with his kids before the spectacle that is next week.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress
Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game
Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye