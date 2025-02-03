Brittany Mahomes happy not to be pregnant after baby Golden before Super Bowl LIX
Brittany Mahomes is happy not to be pregnant for Super Bowl LIX where husband Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are going for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
While Brittany will be there cheering on her man, she miraculously recovered enough in just six days after giving birth to daughter Golden Raye to make the divisional playoff game vs. the Houston Texans and rocked a fire look from the suite with her “girlies.”
Speaking of Golden Raye, Brittany recently showed off the first tiny glimpse of her and then had a special moment with her daughter on a “beautiful day” on Monday while dad is in New Orleans, Lousiana, preparing for the big game.
Brittany also shared how her recovery is going and how she’s happy to not be pregnant despite the lack of sleep she’s getting. She did so while showing off her progress an app is tracking. She wrote, “Also, ever since I have been home from having golden I have had a green recovery score (except the first night)…I’m very confused but I also am just happy to not be pregnant and tired all the time 🤣 Less sleep better recovery?? Make it make sense @whoop 🤣🤣.”
83 percent recovery progress. What was she at six days after giving birth and attending a game? Simply amazing.
Golden Raye is the couple’s third child with Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2. Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts in Texas before tying the knot in 2022.
A “happy” Brittany is hoping for a happy outcome come Sunday.
