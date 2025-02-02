New mom Brittany Mahomes shares makeup-free selfie before Super Bowl LIX glam week
While Brittany Mahomes is deciding what to wear for the big game just a week away, she dropped a bold makeup-free look for the world to see.
The new mom of three and wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes certainly isn’t afraid to speak her mind or dazzle with her bold fits.
Brittany gave birth to daughter Golden Raye on January 12 and six days later showed off her first glam photos before shockingly attending the Chiefs divisional playoff game where she stunned with her custom Mahomes fit.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden with Chiefs theme
After the Chiefs big AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills where she wore a “mob wife” fur coat, Brittany took to social media to blast “disgusting” Bills fans and to defend her husband from the trolls.
While she’s deciding what to wear for the Super Bowl while showing off her insane walk-in closet, Brittany has been taking care of the kids and showing off some video of daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 2, like their too “adorable” moment playing together. On Sunday, while outside with the kids and their elite mini ride toys, Brittany posted a bold makeup-free look. She wrote, “This sunshine is like everything I needed today! The TX in me is confused when I think 47 is nice warm weather 😂😂.”
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes captures adorable kids, Patrick candid moment before Super Bowl
Kudos to Brittany for sharing her pre-Super Bowl, pre-glam look. She looks amazing.
Next stop is New Orleans where she will be cheering on Patrick and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX vs. the Philadelphia Eagles with three-peat history on the line.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie
Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf
Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look
Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message
Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen