Brittany Mahomes goes full glam baring almost all in pregnancy photoshoot
Brittany Mahomes has been showing off her baby bump a lot lately, but nothing like her latest post.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is almost ready to have the couple’s third child with a baby girl due sometime at the beginning of January.
While a third child is on the way, Brittany, 29, already has her hands full with two like her penalty-worthy playground moment with daughter Sterling 3, and a relatable mom-fail with Santa involving son Bronze, 2.
Dealing with two young kids and pregnant with a third hasn’t stop mom from slaying her fits and workouts like her eye-popping leopard-print look, and showing off her baby-bump revealing midriff top at the gym.
It also hasn’t stopped her from revealing almost all in a sizzling new photoshoot she just dropped on her Instagram with the caption, “Mom of 3 loading…”
She even looks just as good in black and white.
Wow, truly a stunning look from Brittany. She even revealed her foot tattoo.
Brittany and Patrick were high school sweethearts in Texas and finally tied the knot in 2022.
The Chiefs play at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Will Brittany and her baby bump make the trip?
