The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes goes full glam baring almost all in pregnancy photoshoot

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes strips down for a sizzling look with her baby bump.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes pose in the first half between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves game.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes pose in the first half between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves game. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes has been showing off her baby bump a lot lately, but nothing like her latest post.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is almost ready to have the couple’s third child with a baby girl due sometime at the beginning of January.

While a third child is on the way, Brittany, 29, already has her hands full with two like her penalty-worthy playground moment with daughter Sterling 3, and a relatable mom-fail with Santa involving son Bronze, 2.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' message to Patrick Mahomes before baby no. 3's arrival

Dealing with two young kids and pregnant with a third hasn’t stop mom from slaying her fits and workouts like her eye-popping leopard-print look, and showing off her baby-bump revealing midriff top at the gym.

It also hasn’t stopped her from revealing almost all in a sizzling new photoshoot she just dropped on her Instagram with the caption, “Mom of 3 loading…”

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes makes fun of Chiefs nail-biters with perfect retort for haters

She even looks just as good in black and white.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Wow, truly a stunning look from Brittany. She even revealed her foot tattoo.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany and Patrick were high school sweethearts in Texas and finally tied the knot in 2022.

The Chiefs play at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Will Brittany and her baby bump make the trip?

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets

Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé

Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick

Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday

Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion