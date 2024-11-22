Brittany Mahomes reveals full baby bump in midriff workout fit
Brittany Mahomes is always in the spotlight being married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The soon-to-be mother of three certainly brought the fire with her latest baby bump-revealing workout fit.
Mahomes has made headlines all season for a variety of reasons. Her black and white striped fit certainly was an attention grabber last weekend with a very “Beetlejuice” vibe to it. She also made headlines for her penalty-worthy playground fail on a slide with daughter Sterling.
The last time we saw Brittany in a workout post she admitted she had a big fashion fail with her spandex going on but she pulled it off. This time, she revealed the full baby bump in a midriff workout selfie.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows Patrick getting junior high frisky in postgame kiss
The 29-year-old looks amazing right there. She’s due sometime at the beginning of 2025 yet she’s still crushing her workouts. Well, done.
RELATED: 3 ways Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen top Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce for No. 1 NFL duo
That look should certainly make Patrick and his dad bod jealous.
Patrick and Brittany started dating in high school and went to the prom together. They finally tied the knot in March of 2022. They have two kids: Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes, 2 this month, and Sterling Skye Mahomes, 3, with the third on the way.
Dad plays at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but mom already won the week with her baby bump workout fit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Steeling the show: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara shows epic head-to-toe Steelers fit
Twinsies: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld looks identical to her tiny manicured dog
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip