Brittany Mahomes slays workout in eye-popping leopard-print fit

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in a can’t-miss look in the gym.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes cheer during the game between the Kansas City Current and Atletico De Madrid during The Women’s Cup at CPKC Stadium.
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes cheer during the game between the Kansas City Current and Atletico De Madrid during The Women’s Cup at CPKC Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes is slaying the gym and slaying her fits.

The 29-year-old wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is expecting the couple’s third child sometime in the beginning of 2025, but that hasn’t stopped her from getting after it at the gym or with her different looks lately.

Brittany has been a game day fit staple at Chiefs games like her black and red look with a super expensive purse, and her matching fit with daughter Sterling, 3.

She’s also crushed her workouts and despite a spandex fail one day, she showed off her full baby bump in a midriff top while doing some squats. Tuesday was back day, and Brittany worked out in full-body leopard print workout gear for an eye-popping look.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Mama has got it going on. She definitely “workinnnn.”

Brittany and Patrick just celebrated son Bronze’s second birthday last week where dad had an adorable matching outfit with his son.

The couple has been dating since high school in Texas, even going to the prom together. They finally tied the knot in 2022.

While Patrick and the Chiefs have looked good on the field, Brittany continues to crush her looks off of it.

