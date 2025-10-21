The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes is amazed at Patrick's mom's stunning look at his Chiefs event

The Mahomes family links up at their annual charity gala where Mama Mahomes stole the show.

Randi Mahomes, mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, cheers on kids participating in the quarterback challenge during Field Fest on April 23, 2025, at City Stadium in Green Bay, Wis. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are starting to look like the three-time defending AFC champs and winners of two out of the last three Super Bowls. After a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Mahomes family had more than football to celebrate, though, at a big charity event night where the superstar quarterback’s mom Randi turned heads in her dress.

The 30-year-old three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns while sitting out the fourth quarter Sunday. His wife Brittany, 30, who is always a game-day fit hit like her jeans with a hidden feature on them, rocked a custom Mahomes look on both the front and back as seen in the video below.

Brittany was also seen at a game this season posing with Patrick’s mom and his younger sister where the QB’s wife rocked a winning look.

On Monday night, they all linked up again including his younger brother Jackson Mahomes and younger sister Mia Mahomes for their 6th annual charity gala night for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation where Randi broke out a stunning gown, even upstaging Brittany on this night.

Brittany was the first to comment on Randi’s post and reacted with three emojis: “😍❤️🤍”

Randi Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick and Brittany looked great together, too.

What’s more important, though, is that they raised $1,508,000 for 27 Kansas City charities.

It was a good night for all including Randi’s dress.

Feb 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

