Brittany Mahomes is amazed at Patrick's mom's stunning look at his Chiefs event
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are starting to look like the three-time defending AFC champs and winners of two out of the last three Super Bowls. After a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Mahomes family had more than football to celebrate, though, at a big charity event night where the superstar quarterback’s mom Randi turned heads in her dress.
The 30-year-old three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns while sitting out the fourth quarter Sunday. His wife Brittany, 30, who is always a game-day fit hit like her jeans with a hidden feature on them, rocked a custom Mahomes look on both the front and back as seen in the video below.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes has matching red fits for family with baby Golden stealing the show
Brittany was also seen at a game this season posing with Patrick’s mom and his younger sister where the QB’s wife rocked a winning look.
On Monday night, they all linked up again including his younger brother Jackson Mahomes and younger sister Mia Mahomes for their 6th annual charity gala night for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation where Randi broke out a stunning gown, even upstaging Brittany on this night.
RELATED: 'Blessed' Brittany Mahomes shares daughter Sterling 'driving' baby Golden, Bronze
Brittany was the first to comment on Randi’s post and reacted with three emojis: “😍❤️🤍”
Patrick and Brittany looked great together, too.
What’s more important, though, is that they raised $1,508,000 for 27 Kansas City charities.
It was a good night for all including Randi’s dress.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS