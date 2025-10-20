Brittany rocks insane custom Patrick Mahomes front-to-back fit in Chiefs win
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking like the three-time defending AFC champions again. After the game to celebrate a big 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, his wife Brittany celebrated with him while an awesome Mahomes fit.
The Chiefs are now 4-3 after an 0-2 start on the season that followed a crushing loss last season in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Patrick played well with his full complement of receivers back with Rashee Rice returning from a six-game suspension, passing for 286 yards and three touchdowns before the starters rested the fourth quarter.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes rocks winning Chiefs fit posing with Patrick’s mom, sister
Brittany, who has been great with her game-day outfits all season like last week’s one with hidden details on it, was at her best Sunday representing her man in an awesome Mahomes top with a front and back image of the QB on it, as well as the black boots to compete the combo.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes reveals Taylor Swift personal note to her and what it says
You can see Patrick in dad mode picking up Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2, as they came out on the field after the game as we’ve seen mom do many times.
The Chiefs host the Washington Con Andre’s on Monday Night Football next week. What will Brittany wear for that one?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS