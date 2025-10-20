The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany rocks insane custom Patrick Mahomes front-to-back fit in Chiefs win

The Chiefs crushed the Raiders on Sunday like the superstar quarterback’s wife did with another fit.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring ceremony in 2024.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring ceremony in 2024. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking like the three-time defending AFC champions again. After the game to celebrate a big 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, his wife Brittany celebrated with him while an awesome Mahomes fit.

The Chiefs are now 4-3 after an 0-2 start on the season that followed a crushing loss last season in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick played well with his full complement of receivers back with Rashee Rice returning from a six-game suspension, passing for 286 yards and three touchdowns before the starters rested the fourth quarter.

Mahomes was in a good mood with the fans after beating the Raiders. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Brittany, who has been great with her game-day outfits all season like last week’s one with hidden details on it, was at her best Sunday representing her man in an awesome Mahomes top with a front and back image of the QB on it, as well as the black boots to compete the combo.

You can see Patrick in dad mode picking up Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2, as they came out on the field after the game as we’ve seen mom do many times.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The Chiefs host the Washington Con Andre’s on Monday Night Football next week. What will Brittany wear for that one?

Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

