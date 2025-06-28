Former Super Bowl-Winning QB Sounds Off on Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes generates a ton of emotion from fans all across the National Football League fanbase. Whether you love him or hate him, Mahomes has grown into one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the game, and still has several years of playing time ahead of him.
Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off a losing season, getting taken down by the Philadelphia Eagles on their pursuit of a third Super Bowl win in a row. Mahomes still ranks highly in the quarterback conversation, with many believing he's the best at the position going into the new season.
Speaking of the quarterback conversation, another AFC franchise just added a new quarterback in the form of Aaron Rodgers, making his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In what could be his final season in the NFL, the Steelers' window of winning is open, but slim, knowing they'll have to cross paths with Kansas City if they wish to win a championship.
Rodgers is definitely past his prime playing years, but he still plays effectively enough to earn a starting spot in the league. Long-time Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently was asked who he would take as a starting quarterback: prime Aaron Rodgers or current Patrick Mahomes.
"Well, I would take Aaron in his prime over Patrick now," Roethlisberger said on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. "I think Aaron Rodgers in his prime was one of the top few to ever do it — and so is Patrick Mahomes at his prime. Patrick Mahomes is just entering out of his prime, I think."
"Yes, I think Patrick Mahomes is phenomenal. He's going to go down as, you know, another arguable goat. You know what I mean? There's only like one goat, but there's goats—the whole herd of goats, I think Aaron in his prime, then we're talking about Patrick right now. Yeah. If we're talking prime and prime, then I'm going to have to think really hard on that."
Throughout his career, Rodgers has secured one Super Bowl championship and four MVP awards, whereas Mahomes has won three Super Bowl championships and has secured two MVP awards. While the conversation is one to be had, current Mahomes might take the cake on this one.
