Brittany Mahomes is supermom lugging baby Golden, kids on trips without Patrick
Brittany Mahomes shared more adorable family moments and a lot more of baby Golden than ever before.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enjoyed her husband’s offseason with family taking many trips with their three kids: daughter Sterling, 4, Bronze, 2, and Golden, now 8 months old. We’ve seen them at theme parks where Patrick crushed in his shorts, and then in a tropical vacation where Golden’s chubby cheeks were on display.
With the new show “The Kingdom” out on ESPN+ and Disney+, Brittany, Patrick and the family have been stars of the docuseries. We’ve seen Brittany getting emotional over Patrick with his kids, and them showing her looking tired with Golden shortly after giving birth.
Now, on her Instagram, she shared a lot of her own special moments with the kids having all kinds of fun without Patrick. She said, “Been busy 🤍“ and showed off a ton more of Golden and her siblings.
Brittany even posted a video of Golden adorably loving the taste of a lemon.
Dad was loving the photos as well:
With football season here and dad preparing for his 9th season after failing to three-peat last season, Brittany is on supermom duty with now three Chiefs fans rooting him on.
