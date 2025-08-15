The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes is supermom lugging baby Golden, kids on trips without Patrick

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has “been busy” lately with dad back at football practice.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes shared more adorable family moments and a lot more of baby Golden than ever before.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enjoyed her husband’s offseason with family taking many trips with their three kids: daughter Sterling, 4, Bronze, 2, and Golden, now 8 months old. We’ve seen them at theme parks where Patrick crushed in his shorts, and then in a tropical vacation where Golden’s chubby cheeks were on display.

With the new show “The Kingdom” out on ESPN+ and Disney+, Brittany, Patrick and the family have been stars of the docuseries. We’ve seen Brittany getting emotional over Patrick with his kids, and them showing her looking tired with Golden shortly after giving birth.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares perfect four words to Taylor Swift’s new album

Now, on her Instagram, she shared a lot of her own special moments with the kids having all kinds of fun without Patrick. She said, “Been busy 🤍“ and showed off a ton more of Golden and her siblings.

Brittany Mahomes and kids
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes with Golden
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes and kids
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: Chiefs’ secret underground lair Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce never knew existed

Brittany even posted a video of Golden adorably loving the taste of a lemon.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Dad was loving the photos as well:

Brittany Mahomes and kids
Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

With football season here and dad preparing for his 9th season after failing to three-peat last season, Brittany is on supermom duty with now three Chiefs fans rooting him on.

Brittany with Bronze, Sterling, Patrick, and Golden
Brittany with Bronze, Sterling, Patrick, and Golden / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Published
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

