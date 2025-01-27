Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift share adorable Chiefs postgame celebratory hug
The Super Bowl is getting Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes again. The two Kansas City Chiefs WAGs celebrated the AFC Championship Game win together in the most adorable way.
While the Chiefs are heading to their third consecutive Super Bowl in search of an unprecedented three-peat after defeating the Buffalo Bills, Swift, who has dated tight end Travis Kelce for nearly two years, and the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be the talk of the media off the field.
The star singer Swift, 35, shared a kiss with Kelce after the game in a viral moment while Brittany, 29, had an epic Super Bowl message for the Patrick haters.
The two women were seen celebrating on the field together after the big win and shared an adorable hug.
What a cute moment between the two who have come full circle after warmly sharing a hug to begin the season to put to rest rumors they were beefing. Taylor even got Brittany’s new baby Golden Raye a special personal gift.
The two high-profile WAGs will no doubt be at Super Bowl LIX vs. the Philadelphia Eagles where they hope to share another winning hug on what would be a historic day.
