Kristin Juszczyk makes fun of 49ers missing playoffs in midriff custom fit
Kristin Juszczyk has had a 2024 football season to remember, but the San Francisco 49ers haven’t. With her latest fire fit, Juszczyk made fun of the team missing the playoffs for the disappointing Monday night matchup with the Detroit Lions.
While the game vs. the Lions was a rematch of the NFC Championship from last season, the matchup was nothing like most could imagine at the beginning of the season with San Francisco at 6-9 while Detroit is 13-2.
Kristin, whose husband is All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has been a bright spot for team all season with her custom fashion designs like a can’t -miss sheer crop top stunner, her black Matrix-like look, and her over-the-top ab-revealing look last week in warm Miami. She even made her “cursed” snow suits look good.
RELATED: Kristin Juszczyk sizzles in Miami bikini selfie for 49ers warm weather trip
For her home finale fit on Monday night, Kristin answers the question: “Are you still going to custom make clothes even though the 49ers out of the playoffs?” She responded by holding up a 1994 Super Bowl winning sweatshirt — the last time a 49ers team has won.
RELATED: Kristin Juszczyk recaps 'Best Year' of her life featuring major Taylor Swift moment
She then turned it into an ab-revealing midriff stunner.
It also seemed to be lucky as husband Kyle scored a touchdown in the second quarter.
Kristin looks good and has a sense of humor. She’s the real winner this season for the 49ers.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Move over LeBrons: Steph Curry, Ayesha share share epic Christmas photo with kids
Move over Currys: Savannah James does adorable Christmas TikTok dance with kids
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Primetime: Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar hits fountain of youth beside son Shedeur
Hells yeah: Loreal Sarkisian posts powerful message after trying year with Steve