George Kittle’s wife Claire’s ‘Super Bowl’ joke upstages amazing fit in 49ers loss
While the San Francisco 49ers season has been a disaster, two bright spots have been All-Pro tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire.
George has done his thing on the field all season and Claire has rocked her stunning fits like her snow suit fun in Buffalo, and her next-level gold boots look in Miami.
Monday night was another perfect example of the two shining while the team disappointed. George had eight catches for 112 yards to reach 1000 yards on the season in the 40-34 loss to the Detroit Lions, while Claire stunned in her poker jacket she got for Christmas and furry red boots.
RELATED: Kristin Juszczyk makes fun of 49ers missing playoffs in midriff custom fit
As bad as the season has been, Claire had to make a joke to lighten the mood while standing next to fellow 49ers WAG bestie and fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk.
RELATED: Claire Kittle hilariously catches husband George in same Christmas nap pose as dog
“This is our Super Bowl 🤣.” That burns every 49ers fan out there. She even managed to upstage her fit with and without the jacket on with that joke.
George and Claire both met as students and Iowa Hawkeyes athletes back in 2012 where George was a freshman football player and Claire was a freshman on the basketball team. They got married in 2019.
They’ll at least have plenty of time together in a playoff-less offseason.
