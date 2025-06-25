Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham rock nearly identical fits for Fever vs. Storm game
If Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were going for look good, play good, the plan fell off the rails.
The Indiana Fever miraculously still beat the Seattle Storm, 94-86, thanks to Aliyah Boston's heroics, dropping 31 points and 8 rebounds with the help of the "Tres Leches" third member, Lexie Hull, who added 15 points and 11 boards along with Kelsey Mitchell's 26 points.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark-effect sees WNBA franchise valuations skyrocket staggering amount
Fever phenom Clark had more turnovers, 7, than points tonight, 6, for the first time in her WNBA career, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range to continue an abysmal three game stretch. Cunningham only had 2 points.
Maybe the enforcer and the face of the WNBA should coordinate style choices better next game to make sure they're not wearing nearly identical fits to reverse the bad mojo.
Cunningham chose a villain-black crop top with matching heels and flared jeans. Clark had the exact same ensembler, only trading in red for black.
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham as homecoming queen in football uniform is must-see throwback
Hull wasn't far off for a perfect trifecta, but it was distinctive enough to not look so similar to the tandem that has been the focus of attention ever since the Connecticut Sun almost-brawl game.
Maybe the drama of that viral brouhaha has gotten to Clark, because the most popular player across the WNBA and NBA has been on a cold streak ever since.
Even the duos fits are melding together.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
