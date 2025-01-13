Cameron Brink crushes leggy Unrivaled uniform pose with touching note
Cameron Brink had quite a good time with her new Unrivaled league sisters in Miami, but had to return back to Los Angeles. She left with good memories and a heartfelt message for her gratitude to be part of the new league despite not playing until 2026.
The Los Angeles Sparks star who is part of the Lunar Owls squad showed off her full uniform and then hit a half-court shot and danced on a WNBA legend.
She also went viral over the last few weeks for her six-pack abs-revealing dance with her Sparks teammate Rae Burrel, and her tiny miniskirt slay before a night out with the girls. Not to mention, her glow-in-the dark birthday dress she rocked.
Brink spent two weeks with the Unrivaled league and took to Instagram to write a touching thank you for her time spent there, while dropping an epic photo sitting in her uniform flaunting her legs and kicks.
Brink wrote the following: “@lunarowlsbc @unrivaled basketball appreciation post & life update :)- Unrivaled was kind enough to allow me to still join even though I'm still fresh in my ACL recovery. I spent the first 2 weeks with my amazing team, coaches, and trainers and I'm leaving feeling more healed and confident in my knee than ever. I'm sad to be leaving (due to work, continuing my rehab, and needing to be in LA 💛💜 but I will be back with my girls soon. Ultimately, I'm so thankful I was able to be in that environment, as hard as it was to sit and watch from the sidelines. It's a reminder everyday that I'm closer to getting back to what I love.”
She also gave a shout out to he fiancé Ben Felter — who she wore a spicy shoestring-strap minidress for his birthday earlier — and to the Sparks.
It certainly was a memorable two weeks for Brink and we wish her the best in her full recovery.
