Cameron Brink flexes string-bikini meeting 'new bestie' in tropical paradise
Cameron Brink is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model for a reason.
The 6-foot-4 Los Angeles Sparks forward looks good on and off the court with stunning fits like her Wheel of Fortune miniskirt and boots combo that stole the show, and her fit that outshined NBA players at a game.
Brink, who got engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter over the summer in Paris, took a trip with her man and her huge engagement ring to somewhere tropical where she showed off that bikini body and even made a new friend.
RELATED: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer stunning courtside for JuJu Watkins
She made a horse friend along the way.
RELATED: Cameron Brink crushes workout in ab-revealing top, shorts
The 22 year old captioned her vacation post, “My Saturn has returned 🪐🤍.”
What’s the meaning behind that? According to search AI, “ My Saturn has returned" means that, according to astrology, the planet Saturn has reached the same position in the zodiac as it was when you were born, marking a significant life period called a "Saturn Return," which is often seen as a time of major personal growth, taking on greater responsibilities, and entering a new phase of adulthood, sometimes accompanied by challenges and self-reflection as you reassess your life path.”
Brink, who has been out with an ACL injury since mid-June, has had plenty of time to reflect. She truly looks happy in her life and gained a new friend while at it.
