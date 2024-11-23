Cameron Brink crushes workout in ab-revealing top, shorts
Cameron Brink hasn’t played basketball since mid-June when she hurt her ACL and required surgery. Since then she’s had a crazy offseason but showed she’s still in impeccable shape while slaying a workout and another fit.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward and WNBA fashion MVP has been quite busy since hurting her knee. She took in Paris Fashion Week before getting engaged to Ben Felter, which she recently flashed the gigantic ring he gave her in a selfie. She also went on Wheel of Fortune where she stole the show in her knee-high boots and miniskirt combo. Finally, she posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in a jaw-dropping white bikini.
RELATED: Cameron Brink giddy for bikini beach blazer with SI Swimsuit
Brink revealed her nasty scar on her knee but that hasn’t stopped her from looking good or training her body. The 6-foot-4 Brink shared a workout photo where she flexed her stunning abs and legs.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim flexes black minishorts while slaying workout
That’s the face of determination right there.
Brink is just 22 years old and coming off a rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists. She also finished second to A’ja Wilson in blocks.
The Sparks have the second pick in the WNBA draft and hope to build with Brink back. There’s no doubt she’ll back and looking as good as ever on and off the court.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Not easy NIL-ing: Livvy Dunne shows workout toll in makeup-free selfie in locker room
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits