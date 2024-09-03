Cameron Brink's jaw-dropping knee-high boots, miniskirt WNBA fit (PHOTOS)
The WNBA fits have hit another level of superbness as the season concludes, especially among the rookie class.
The Los Angeles Sparks’ Cameron Brink, still recovering from her ACL injury, has taken her fashion game to an MVP level. Her closest competition could be teammate Rickea Jackson, as the duo are making their WNBA pregame fits must-see appointments.
Her ensemble before the Sparks game against the Atlanta Dream (the Dream won 80-62), was simply stunning in a midriff-baring custom gray sport coat with a pink collared button-up shirt underneath, accompanied by a stylish black miniskirt with matching knee-high boots and a black-and-white patterned bag to complete the look.
The self-deprecating 22 year old captioned her post, “the stars truly, they want me to succeed,” a possible homage to a lyric from the song “Chances” by Kaytranada. The flawless look was liked by the Seattle Storm’s Nika Muhl, who also slayed this weekend with her homecoming UConn fit.
Speaking of her Rickea Jackson competition, she again wowed in a sizzling denim cowboy fit with a matching long-sleeve crop top and matching high-slit miniskirt with white boots.
The Los Angeles Sparks 23-year-old rookie, who’s having a good first-year campaign despite the team’s disappointing season, captioned the post with the TikTok inspired line, “im sexc so he nervous.”
The Brink and Jackson duo might not be making the WNBA playoffs, but their fashion ensembles are championship worthy.
