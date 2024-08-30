Cameron Brink sizzles in psychedelic lady in red fit (PHOTOS)
The best part about the Los Angeles Sparks disappointing season has been the outstanding style games of rookies Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. Plus, their sweet dance moves.
The duo brings their A-list style every single game, and the other night was no different. And hey, the Sparks pulled off a stunning upset against the No. 1-seeded New York Liberty, 94-88.
RELATED: Cameron Brink rocks knee-high boots, miniskirt, ‘plays’ guitar (VIDEO)
The injured Stanford Cardinal hasn’t let that ruin her fashion fits, and she has been stepping up her ensembles with more color with this psychedelic lady in red look that is bold yet elegant.
The shimmering silver close-toed heels complete the stellar getup, and it’s the kind of look that few people besides the 22-year-old Brink could pull off, besides possibly teammate Rickea Jackson.
Speaking of Jackson, the 23 year old’s fit was also on fire the other night.
That’s taking biker babe chic to another level with the knee-high blingy white boots with matching crop top, and then the sick faded red-leather miniskirt with the best part of the entire ensemble, a perfectly tailored biker leather coat with the red and white stripes. Simply stunning.
RELATED: Cameron Brink flaunts toned abs in sizzling fit with miniskirt and A+ smile
While fellow rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese steal most of the headlines, the Sparks duo is biding their time for a meteoric rise in their sophomore campaign.
In the meantime, Brink’s and Jackson’s style is already MVP level.
