DiJonai Carrington flaunts toned abs next to her ‘stinky man’ in home selfie
DiJonai Carrington is never shy about her fit game or her feelings — she’s going to give it to you on the real.
The Connecticut Sun guard recently joked about her Caitlin Clark eye poke in the playoffs, swooned over her girlfriend’s hairstyle, even eerily predicted a WNBA award for herself two years ago. She’s also known for her pregame fits like this skintight WNBA playoff fit.
Before a Sun playoff game she even strolled in with her dog, Mr. Three. Well, Mr. Three was back for a selfie with Carrington who wrote, “my little stinky man” while rocking a tight tank with her abs showing.
RELATED: Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah swoons over husband before Bucks opener
The WNBA’s Most Improved Player was definitely an MVP of the fit game — that is when her dog wasn’t stealing the show.
RELATED: Angel Reese gifted custom chain by special brand partner for historic season
Carrington has another dog named Seven. So there’s “Three” and “Seven.”
There is no “man” in Carrington’s life as she’s dating Indiana Fever star NaLyssa Smith. Carrington and Smith met while playing basketball together at Baylor University
After battling injuries throughout her first three seasons in the WNBA and starting only three games, Carrington started 39 of 39 games for the Sun and averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for Connecticut during the regular season.
Hopefully Carrington is enjoying her offseason with “her stinky man.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Texas stunner: Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ‘College Gameday’
Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
FTW F1: Danica Patrick’s F1 fit in boots, miniskirt is perfect Texas salute
NFL WAG wins: Ciara steals Russell Wilson’s QB1 thunder with insane fit post