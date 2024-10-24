The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink flexes abs in kissy face selfie with fiancé at Formula 1 race

The Los Angeles Sparks star gives us a rare photo with Ben Felter since the engagement news.

Matt Ryan

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cameron Brink has been awful quiet with her relationship since her engagement news at the end of September. That is until now.

The Los Angeles Sparks star shared the bombshell news of her engagement to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter with many congratulatory posts from the WNBA world at the end of September. She then rocked a post-engagement head-to-toe leopard print fit for Paris Fashion Week. She even commented on Aliyah Boston’s new hairstyle. But nothing much has been posted with Felter.

The 22-year-old took in the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, over the weekend with Felter and showed off a rare selfie of the two — with her abs out of course.

Cameron Brink and Ben Felter
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Even Felter is ready with the camera for Brink’s face card.

Felter is also an athlete as a rower at Stanford, where Brink played her college ball. The couple has been together for over three years.

Brink didn’t play a WNBA a game since mid-June since an ACL injury and surgery. She finished her rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game.

She appears to be enjoying her offseason and her engagement. Hopefully she posts even more of the adorable couple together for all to see.

