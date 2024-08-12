Dearica Hamby Files Lawsuit Against Aces, WNBA for Alleged Discrimination
Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby officially filed a lawsuit against the WNBA and her former team, the Las Vegas Aces, on Monday.
The 18-page document alleges that the Aces discriminated against her while she was pregnant with her second child. Hamby publicly announced her pregnancy for the first time while on stage at the Aces' championship parade in September 2022, and she "experienced notable changes in the way she was treated by Las Vegas Aces staff" after that day, per the lawsuit.
Per the lawsuit, Aces general manager Natalie Williams informed Hamby she needed to vacate team-provided housing in October 2022. In January 2023, Aces coach Becky Hammon allegedly told Hamby on a phone call that she didn't take "proper precautions" to not get pregnant and questioned her "commitment and dedication to the team." On that same phone call, Hammon allegedly accused Hamby of signing a two-year contract extension while knowingly pregnant.
The Aces traded Hamby to the Sparks on Jan. 21, 2023. She gave birth to her second child, Legend, on March 6 of that year.
Hamby is in the middle of her second season with the Sparks. She won a bronze medal in 3x3 basketball at the 2024 Olympic Games alongside American teammates Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard, and Cierra Burdick.