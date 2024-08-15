Livvy Dunne posts retro Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner (PHOTO)
Go on, go on… leave me breathless.
That’s often the sentiment when Livvy Dunne, most recently in the Paris streets and at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, posts on her social media channels, but even by her high, high standards, this retro Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo is the stuff of legend. (And yes, for those vintage music lovers, that’s a classic lyric from the underrated The Corrs’ 2000 single “Breathless” that only made it No. 34 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in the United States, although it hit No. 1 in the United Kingdom.)
Many fans reacted with boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie flame-throwing sensation Paul Skenes, gifs of astonishment.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shares shy-smile selfie in red bikini from Malibu (PHOTO)
The burgeoning brand phenom and NIL powerhouse's mom simply commented, "So pretty." Dunne responded like any daughter would, "thank you mother."
Her sister, Julianna "Julz" Dunne commented, "This is the only good idea you've ever had then." Did she pick out the swimsuit? At the very least, let's assume it's a punny inside joke between siblings.
Whether or not her sister was the one who chose this winning one-piece, the retro SI Swimsuit photo was an instant talker amongst her fans, racking up 268k likes and almost 1.2k comments in one day.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Throwin’ heat: Paige Bueckers rocks crop top, matching Jordans for first pitch (PHOTO)
A-list advice: What Tom Cruise told Simone Biles after the Olympics
Sly-not: A’ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo spotted again: stealth mode impossible (VIDEO)
Modern love: Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter’s love story started by sliding in DMs
Nice try: Gabby Williams cheekily rejects Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky offer