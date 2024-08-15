The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne posts retro Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner (PHOTO)

The social media sensation and LSU gymnast decided to dive into her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue archives, and it was still leaving fans breathless.

Matthew Graham

Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS.
Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS. / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Go on, go on… leave me breathless.

That’s often the sentiment when Livvy Dunne, most recently in the Paris streets and at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, posts on her social media channels, but even by her high, high standards, this retro Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo is the stuff of legend. (And yes, for those vintage music lovers, that’s a classic lyric from the underrated The Corrs’ 2000 single “Breathless” that only made it No. 34 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in the United States, although it hit No. 1 in the United Kingdom.)

Many fans reacted with boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie flame-throwing sensation Paul Skenes, gifs of astonishment.

The burgeoning brand phenom and NIL powerhouse's mom simply commented, "So pretty." Dunne responded like any daughter would, "thank you mother."

Her sister, Julianna "Julz" Dunne commented, "This is the only good idea you've ever had then." Did she pick out the swimsuit? At the very least, let's assume it's a punny inside joke between siblings.

Whether or not her sister was the one who chose this winning one-piece, the retro SI Swimsuit photo was an instant talker amongst her fans, racking up 268k likes and almost 1.2k comments in one day.

