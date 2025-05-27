Cameron Brink's stronger legs amusingly admired by Sparks star in WNBA tunnel fit
Cameron Brink is still getting noticed while not playing - even by her teammates.
The Los Angeles Sparks' No. 2 overall pick, behind the Indiana Fever's phenomenon that is Caitlin Clark (who is now also injured with a quad strain), continues to turn heads with her fantastic WNBA tunnel fits.
The former Stanford first team All-American, along with Clark, is probably sick of winning pregame runways as the 23-year-old NCAA champion recovers from an ACL injury that is coming up on the year mark in mid-June.
While the Sparks haven't given any official word, Brink says she feels "great," also saying recently, "I'm thankful that I'm not getting any pressure from the org. The Sparks are doing a really good job of just supporting me fully through this process."
In the meantime, the fashion influencer and new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been crushing her pregame looks, the latest highlighted by a black miniskirt. It's certainly obvious that once the 6-foot-4 power forward gets back on the floor, she'll have added more muscle.
One person that is taking notice of her noticeably stronger physique is teammate and Sparks bestie Dearica Hamby, joking in the comments on yesterday's post, "Legs getting stronger" with a glancing-eyes emoji. Brink replies directly to Hamby with a wry-wink emoji. The Sparks official handle simply had fire emojis.
Hamby is always known to have a prankster-like style on social media. So it was a fun jab at Brink, and the two are obviously close, as Brink loves doing posts with Hamby's daughter Amaya, who is a Sparks social media favorite.
As Brink looks to get back on the court, newly-acquired legend Kelsey Plum has been carrying the Sparks early in the WNBA season, like she did yesterday with 28 points and eight assists in the win over Angel Reese, including some taunting, and the Chicago Sky, 91-78.
The Sparks are hoping their fire fits can turn into fire performances on the court.
